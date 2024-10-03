A Nigerian lady shared the story of how she met the man who later became her partner and the story is trending

The lady said she first saw the man's photo on someone's WhatsApp status and she decided to appreciate how handsome he looked

The person who posted the photos mentioned it to the man that someone was admiring him, leading the man to request for the admirer's number

A lady shared the interesting story of how she met her partner and the story is trending and getting many comments on TikTok.

According to the lady, she met the man who became her partner in the most unlikely circumstances, but it so happened that they were meant to be together.

The lady said she saw the man on WhatsApp and admired him. Photo credit: TikTok/@goldenamzy.

In her story, Amzy said someone posted the man's pictures and she could not help but notice just how handsome the man was.

Amzy said she mentioned it to the person who posted the photos, making it clear that the man looked dashing.

When the man was told that a lady was admiring him, he waisted no time in requesting for her photos.

From requesting for photos, he requested for her phone number and then they started talking. The lady said the rest is history as they have been together for one year.

She said:

"My customer post one fine black boy for status. I'm not a fan of dark skin guys, but dis one too fine. I just appreciated his cuteness. My customer tell am say one babe dey admire you. Oga asked for my pix as he see pix, he asked for number and It has been one year now."

See the story below:

Reactions as lady shares how she met her partner

@ADEDOTUN said:

"My own fit be this comment section , make I dey observe."

@rukky wealth said:

"Mine in church. Mind you I nor be church girl. I went to charge my phone there."

@Tayo_Mie said:

"And there is me who doesn’t even know where i’d be meeting my own man. Una wey don find each other! Congrats oo. My own go come too! Soonest."

Man lists qualities he wants in a woman

In a related story, a Nigerian man has listed one important thing he wants in a woman if he were to get married any moment.

The man drew an inference from his sister-in-law, who treats her husband like a real king of the house.

The man said his sister-in-law, who is seven months pregnant, still kneels to serve her husband food at home.

