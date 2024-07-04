A young Nigerian mother has lamented bitterly on social media after her little son wasted a big container of milk

According to the mother, she bought the cup of powdered milk for a whopping sum of N27,000 at a supermarket

Social media users who watched the video stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A Nigerian mother shared her pain on social media after her little son wasted a milk container.

She shared a video on TikTok that garnered both hilarious and emotional comments from netizens.

Mum screams as son wastes costly milk Photo credit: @alfredbabiesng/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Little boy wastes costly powdered milk

According to the mother identified as @alfredbabiesng on TikTok, she acquired the milk for a whopping sum of N27,000.

A video showed the boy sitting on the floor looking so innocent after spilling the powdered milk.

After seeing the wasted milk, the mother screamed repeatedly and asked her son why he had taken possession of it.

"Jesus. Jesus Christ of Nazareth. N27,000 Jesus. What did you go and do there? I am not crying I promise," she said.

Reactions as baby spills milk

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Maryanne said:

"I love that you asked the lady to go and wash her hands first before packing it into the tin."

@David stated:

"Anytime I see the price of baby Milk or Cereal these days, I thank God that I’m done with all that now. My neck for done grow time two."

@STAR stated:

"Jesus milk is 27000 howwwwww Jesus una dey suffer o."

@RastamouseR@RastamouseRae'scted:

"Pack everything back into container he go chop am like that."

@Chidera said:

"Okayyyyyyyyyyy. So before next year. That my friend will give birth is ganna be like 50k abi 45k. Okayyyyyyyyyyy congratulations to y'all that gan a give birth."

@bbyhope6 reacted:

"Madam this jesus wen u de call so nor him throway am oh. My belle oh."

@Adesanya added:

"Noting will happen to him/her pack it e go drink am. Noting dey sup awon olorire omo. See the innocent look."

