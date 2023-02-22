A little Nigerian boy has caused a frenzy on social media after wasting his mother's milk at home

In the viral video, his mother walked into the room to see the little boy sitting peacefully on the milk scattered all over his body and the room

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many sharing their experiences with their toddlers

Hilarious reactions have trailed a video of a cute toddler wasting milk at home.

The funny little boy opened the milk and spilt its content on his body and all over the floor.

Little boy wastes milk Photo Credit: @mayamayadiallo

Source: TikTok

His mother walked into the room and raged in anger after witnessing her toddler in action. The kid however cared less about his mother's outrage as he continued licking the milk despite being spanked.

Social media reactions

@queenxee23 said:

"These ones are unrepentant they look like they’ll do it again o."

@priscybanx stated:

"The baby fever just left my body. The pain in the mother’s voice."

@chris_bella15 advised:

"In any situation u find yourself pls eat make sure to eat."

@watchman__ reacted:

"Haaram don't reprimand them just take them to bathroom nd clean them they're young don't know anything pls."

@pashapretty22 said:

"I don't understand the language but can understand the actions in this video en am very sure she's African mom, am dying."

@zion_tims1 commented:

"This was what my boy did to me yesterday. God i no fit cry, but i did not beat because he started cry immediately he did it."

Watch the video below:

Little boy stylishly spills milk mum's milk

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Social media users are reacting in hilarious ways to a video of a baby boy helping himself with milk. The milk is stored in a container and he clutched it carefully and then pressed the liquid to his mouth.

The baby was unable to control the flow of the milk as it continuously splashed on his face and head with a few drops entering his mouth now and then. Many TikTokers are of the view that the baby does not know the pain of paying bills which was why he was wasting much of the milk.

Another funny aspect of the video is that the baby was checking to see if someone was coming to catch him. Occasionally, he peeps to be sure that no one was coming.

Source: Legit.ng