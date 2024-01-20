A Nigerian mother of twin boys has cried out after her sons made a mess with spilt milk, revealing a glimpse into her daily life

Amid the chaos, she shared an advice for women desiring twins and asked if they were ready for the challenges involved

For some netizens who came across the video, it shattered the picture-perfect view of having twin babies

A Nigerian mother has addressed women wishing to give birth to twin babies.

The woman identified as @marriedwithminis shared a video of her babies spilling milk on the floor.

Mum shares challenges of raising twin babies

One of the toddlers in the video licked the milk from the floor while his mother filmed.

While sharing the video, the tired mother asked women wishing to give birth to twins if they were prepared for the challenges that come with it.

"Where are the people that Tap to my blessing? Hope you're ready for this. If you are interested in them kindly DM me," the mother wrote.

Reactions trail video of twins spilling milk.

@ebube939 said:

"I follow and I tap again and again. Nah milk dem lick dem nor kill person."

@user96836607761654 wrote:

"I pray for my aunty that has been looking for a baby may she receive her baby now in Jesus name."

@linu353 reacted:

"I swear I will still tap again I love this when seeing it. Although it's funny bt lv it. Let God give me. So that dey will do it."

@nonnymaria35_ said:

"If my wife born twins nd they gimme wahala, na their grandma place they'll be staying."

@nurseanitabishop517 added:

"Hahahaha yes ooo I am fully ready, I tap again from ur grace and blessings."

Nigerian woman goes viral after delivering 9 babies twice including twins

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman in Katsina state identified as Hajara Shu'aibu now has a total of 18 children after welcoming quintuplets at home on Wednesday, October 5. Hajara who is being regarded by many in her community as the most fertile woman in Nigeria has been married to a farmer for the past 21 years and had all the kids with him.

The 35-year-old had previously delivered nine single babies and twins twice, all at home. “Na for house I born, na afta dem carry me go hospital wia dem infuse blood for me and tell me to rest, all my previous births too na for house. All my children na for house I dey born dem without single operation," she told BBC in Pidgin.

Speaking on her recent delivery, the mother of 18 said the newborns were taken to Funtua General Hospital, Katsina after her home delivery. On her arrival at the hospital, she was given more blood but lost two of the kids. On why she is so fertile, the stay-at-home mum ascribed it to God. According to her, she does not do anything different or follow any special meal plan.

