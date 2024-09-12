A Nigerian man visited his girlfriend who is a restaurant attendant and the video has melted hearts on TikTok

The man said he intentionally teased his girlfriend when he got to the restaurant and her reaction is trending

The lady kept looking at her boyfriend while serving him food as she could not concentrate on what she was doing

A Nigerian lady was shy when her boyfriend visited her at her workplace.

The lady works as a restaurant attendant and the man had gone there to buy food.

The lady was uncomfortable upon seeing her boyfriend. Photo credit: TikTok/@one_don_19.

Source: TikTok

He intentionally made his girlfriend uncomfortable by constantly looking at her when he was buying food.

It was the lady who served her boyfriend at the restaurant and she was stealing looks at him as well.

The video, which was posted by @one_don_19, melted the hearts of many people who went to the comment section to share their views.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man visits his girlfriend's workplace

@Joel Gentle said:

"She's just trying as had to keep everything professional."

@virgo said:

"Imagine going there after a fight to get 2 orders.. she'll be restless who you getting the second one for."

@cifr_ said

"She was acting like this because the actuall boyfriend is there."

@Mimi ebony said:

"You think you are doing me."

@trueyaya said:

"Imagine coming here with your female bestie after a fight and she's on duty."

@SOMEONE'S QUEEN said:

"You get luck. If na me, those things we go share am half. I no fit pretend; I go just give you cookies and take one."

@TimiDaBoss said:

"She looked at the girl that passed to see if her boyfriend will stare at her."

@hardeemarh said:

"You really made her nervous. That is not good for her wok place."

Source: Legit.ng