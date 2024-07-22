A Nigerian lady who owns a restaurant in Canada recently shared her business journey in a viral TikTok video

In the clip, she visits her restaurant at around 7pm to check in on her staff, highlighting the flexibility that comes with owning a business in Canada

She also mentions that employees at her restaurant benefit from the convenience of entering through the back door and getting ready to serve customers

Nigerian lady who owns restaurant in Canada speaks. Photo credit: @ganiyatgnt

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

People react to the video

Joke Akinola said:

“Are you mummy Akila,from Abuja? I am Toyin's sister from Ibadan.”

Ganiyat wrote:

Big sis of life. Yessssooo. it is me your Lil sis hugsss ma.”

Omotaiwo:

“Do you need staff am available but na Nigerian I dey.”

Dr Khay:

“Mama pls I have as a restaurant waiter nd supervisor for 10 years pls can I be one of ur staff.”

Triple M Complete home:

“I am into packaging of our African food stuff here in nigeria, please I will need your help how export the stuff to Canada.”

Khalildj67:

“Masha Allah, it's my dreaming country either for work or schooling.”

Abiola1121:

“You’re doing well my sister.”

JM:

“Kudos to you for the creativity.”

Opeolashodipe:

“Can someone with a visitor visa without working permit open a restaurant or any other business.”

Kaymama27:

“I love that you are here and dishing out great good content.”

Yusufisiaka207:

“Is it possible to establish such kind of business with Temporary work permit in the Rural area/Provinces without been intimidated ? You are well done.”

Ganiyat GNT:

“Absolutely yes. no matter where you are, you can start a business without gender,religious or racial discrimination.”

In a recent development, Legit.ng reported that a woman who left her home country and settled in Canada has achieved viral fame on TikTok for her restaurant business.

Restaurant worker becomes Medical Lab Technician

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian woman living in Canada, who worked as a restaurant employee before becoming a medical lab technician.

In the video, she was shown wearing a white lab coat and sitting at her workplace, and she also posed for a photo.

She talked about how crucial it is to be patient and believe that success will come when the time is right.

Source: Legit.ng