Some Nigerians in New York took to the streets of the United States city to celebrate Independence Day

A video captured the beautiful moment as Nigerians stormed New York streets in green and white colours

Many viewers who saw the video reacted to the way Nigerians in the diaspora celebrate the country

Nigeria marked its 64th Independence Day celebration on October 1, 2024.

To celebrate the day, Nigerians in New York took to the streets to showcase the country's heritage.

Nigerians in New York celebrate Independence Day in colourful way. Photo: @jollofricesophie

Source: TikTok

A beautiful video shared by @jollofricesophie captured the stunning moment where Nigerians danced and sang on the streets.

In the video, the Nigerians waved the country's flag and celebrated in a festival-like manner.

The video was captioned:

“Nigeria on top! Here's how Nigerian New Yorkers celebrate Nigerian Independence Day!”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Nigerians' Independence celebration

@MARY said:

"E dey always sweet to celebrate nigeria from abroad."

@MightyCub said:

"Who notice Banks and MTN no send happy independence this year."

@Dagold

"E con be like say them dey mock us."

@ngangbopriscilia said:

"Long distance relationship is sweet."

@Sketch.am said:

"To be Nigerian dey sweet if you no dey Nigeria."

@Ini said:

"Who sent them this one?"

@Ç H R Î S said:

"Na una way Dey outside the country de celebrate pass who Dey the country o."

@Estydion said:

"Them no get problem for that side."

@13thFighthurt said:

"We wey dey Nigeria self no sabi say today na independence."

@LekeLee the-first said:

"As i dey look them i dey vex."

Celebrating Nigeria's Independence

Each year on October 1, Nigeria celebrates its Independence Day—an opportunity to reflect on its rich history and progress.

From films documenting Nigeria's hard-fought journey to freedom to historical landmarks that preserve the nation's legacy, there is no better time to celebrate the triumphs and challenges that have shaped Nigeria into what it is today.

In his 2024 Independence Day address, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu urged Nigerians to believe in the nation's promise and work together toward a brighter future as it continues to march forward into its 64th year of Independence.

