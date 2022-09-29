Nigerians are gearing up for yet another Independence Day celebration which falls on October 1st of every year

As expected, a public holiday will be observed and residents of the country will get to spend time in the comfort of their homes

Legit.ng has compiled a list of some Nollywood movies that can give an insight into some of the country’s history for those looking to learn about the past

Nigeria’s Independence Day is usually celebrated on October 1st of every year and the celebration is just a few days ahead.

Citizens get to enjoy a public holiday on the day and it’s always a good time for many to carry out some acts of patriotism.

While some Nigerians will attend rallies, march past and the likes across different parts of the country, there are others who would rather spend the free day learning more about their country’s history.

Interestingly, books aren’t the only sources of information as a number of Nollywood productions have also touched on the country’s history. Check out a list for those willing to binge

1. October 1

The production which carries an eponymous name is from the stables of veteran actor and filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan.

Afolayan’s October 1st is set in the colonial era just before the Nigerian flag was raised for the independence ceremony.

It tells the story of a police officer determined to solve the disturbing case of female killings in a community, just before the Independence day celebrations. Sadiq Daba, Kayode Olaiya, Kehinde Bankole, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Kunle Afolayan, Femi Adebayo, and a host of others feature in the film.

2. ‘76

The Izu Ojukwu-directed film features the likes of Rita Dominic, Ramsey Nouah, Chidi Mokeme among others.

It’s set in the 1970s and tells the story of a young officer who was accused of being involved in the abortive 1976 coup that led to the assassination of the military head of state, Murtala Muhammed.

A different portion of the historical film also tells the story of a soldier’s pregnant wife who had to help prove her man’s innocence despite the complications of her condition.

3. Half of A Yellow Sun

If you’ve read the novel by beloved Nigerian author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, then this is a film that takes you into the world she tried to represent in Half of A Yellow Sun.

The Biyi Bandele-directed film tells the story of Nigerians during the civil war, with particular attention to two sisters, Kainene and Olanna.

Tina Mba, Genevieve Nnaji, Chiwetel Ejiorfor, Thandie Newton, Onyeka Onwenu among others gave stellar performances in the film.

4. Invasion 1897

Filmmaker Lancelot Imasuen is at the forefront of this historical production that explores the events surrounding the 1897 invasion and destruction of the ancient Benin kingdom.

It equally tells the story of a revered Benin monarch deposed by British colonialists.

Segun Arinze, Charles Inojie, Paul Obazele, Justus Esiri, among others featured in the Nollywood film.

5. The Herbert Macaulay Affair

For many who have only read the story of Nigerian nationalist and independence agitator, Herbert Macaulay, this film attempts to explore a portion of his life.

The Imoh Umoren production also features Macaulay’s grandson, Wale Macaulay.

Kelechi Udegbe, Tubosun Ayedun, Sunday Afolabi, and Mary Kowo, among others feature in the film.

