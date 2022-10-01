October 1, 1960, is probably the most important date in the history of Nigeria as a nation. It is the day the country was granted full independence from Great Britain.

As Nigeria marks its 62nd Independence Anniversary Celebration, Legit.ng highlights some important historical sites in Lagos, Nigeria's erstwhile capital city, that relive the memories of October 1, 1960.

1. Race Course: Now named Tafawa Balewa Square

Sir Alhaji Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, the Prime Minister of Nigeria, reads the formal address at the Nigeria independence celebrations. Photo credit: Popperfoto

Nigeria's independence was announced by the country's first Prime Minister Abubakar Tafawa Balewa in his speech read at what was then known as the 'Race Course' on October 1, 1960.

The 'Race Course' has since been renamed and is now known as Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS).

The historical monument, a 14.5-hectare (35.8-acre) ceremonial ground, is situated in the centre of Lagos Island’s commercial district.

Nigeria's coat of arm rests on a platform at Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos on September 20, 2012. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

TBS was constructed in 1972 over the site of a defunct rack for horse racing.

The square has a capacity for 50,000 people. Facilities at the square include a shopping center, Airline’s Travel Agencies, restaurants and car parking and a bus terminal.

2. Independence Square: Now named Tinubu Square

The Independence Square, built in 1960, is another landmark monument that relives Nigeria's independence.

A photo taken on May 9, 2017 shows a water fountain at Tinubu Square, formerly Independence Square. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

The facility has also been renamed and is now known as Tinubu Square. To clarify, it was not named after Bola Tinubu, former Lagos governor and presidential candidate of the ruling APC.

Rather, the monument was named after a wealthy businesswoman and activist., Madam Efunroye Tinubu, who died in 1887.

Tinubu Square is a 2000 square meter piece of land located in Broad Street; the heart of Lagos and the centre of the central business district.

It was believed to have been donated to the British by Madam Tinubu. It was reconstructed to its current state in 2007.

3. Broad Street Prison: Now named Freedom Park

In the colonial era, the government passed the prison ordinance that introduced its own concept of criminal justice to the colony to keep order and protect their interests. Thus, various prisons were constructed around Nigeria.

Sculpture in the Freedom Park in Lagos Island on March 9, 2016 in Lagos, Nigeria. Photo credit: Frédéric Soltan

Broad Street prison where some of Nigeria's notable political elite (Herbert Macaulay, Michael Imoudu, Anthony Enahoro, and Obafemi Awolowo) were held, is one of such prisons.

However, with Nigeria's independence, the prison has transformed into what is now known as Freedom Park.

Freedom Park was constructed to preserve the history and cultural heritage of Nigerians and mark the country's 50th Independence Anniversary celebration in October 2010.

It is now described as a Memorial and Leisure Park dedicated to preserving the Lagos colonial heritage and history of the Old Board Street prison.

The park provides venues and grounds for events and recreational entertainment.

