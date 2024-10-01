A Nigerian student has shared an intriguing video showing the moment a guy was allowed into the hostel for the first time

According to her, it had been 26 years since a man last stepped into the hostel because it was strictly for females

The trending video captured the excitement of the students when the young man walked majestically into the compound

A Nigerian hostel renowned for its strict female-only policy witnessed a funny moment when a male visitor crossed its threshold for the first time in 26 years.

The unexpected occurrence sent shockwaves of excitement throughout the facility.

Man walks majestically into female hostel Photo credit: @stephanie_chidinma/TikTok.

Female students jubilate over man in hostel

A student, @stephanie_chidinma, took to TikTok to share a captivating video showing the hilarious atmosphere that ensued.

The clip showed female students screaming and shouting with unbridled enthusiasm as the young man confidently strode into the compound.

Initially, speculation spread around regarding the identity and purpose of the mysterious male visitor.

However, it was later revealed that he was an electrician tasked with addressing a maintenance issue within the hostel.

The students' amusement and curiosity were evident as they gathered to catch a glimpse of the unexpected guest.

"POV: They allowed a guy into your hostel for the first time in 26 years. Omo we later find out say na electrician sha," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail jubilation of female students

The TikTok video quickly went viral, sparking funny discussions and comments on social media.

@Marvin ezeh said:

"The other man whey stand for there na wetin second man to land for moon."

@Bflower said:

"Hey guys is your boy Egungun of Lagos and am currently live here in Lagos Nigeria and am live with?"

@Stiles400 said:

"If them see opportunity to r**e him, they will, that’s how those federal girls student r**p plumber till the man kpai."

@NEXT BILLIONAIRE stated:

"See how we could be celebrity is we all leave then alone for like 6 month. Them go dey pay us self."

@Akorede3772 said:

"If this guy stay overnight many many things go sup. If u don't get it then forget about it."

@Young commented:

"If na me be one of the girls. I go dey spoil something every week. Make them Dey call am."

@_cayode reacted:

"So who has been fixing the mechanical and electrical issues in the hostel all along? Ladies who washes those tanks, who repairs those roof, we painted those walls and fix windows?"

@Adékúnmi Ọ Adélékè said:

"Awo,UI. make Una dey lie softly nah. Something that used to be mixed hostel, even postgraduate male dey their that time."

@Am not beautiful added:

"People that are going to school from there home don’t know what they are missing."

@OLAMIDE reacted:

"No sorry I go serve you all. How many madam koikoi una dey see per day."

