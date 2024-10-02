A Nigerian car dealer has shared her frustration online after selling a car to popular content creator, Nons Miraj

According to the lady, unknown people have been calling her on phone since then to find out how much she sold the car

While venting her annoyance, the car dealer directed all the curious people to throw their questions at Nons Miraj

A Nigerian car dealer has tackled everyone calling her on phone to inquire about a vehicle she sold to popular content creator, Nons Miraj.

According to her, the transaction drew unwanted attention from people who flooded her phone lines with curious inquiries.

Car dealer vents her frustration online

The dealer, identified as Olamidayo001, on TikTok lamented that since Nons Miraj posted a video showing the car, she had received countless calls from strangers seeking to know the purchase price.

She emphasised that these individuals weren't potential buyers but merely sought to pry into Nons Miraj's financial affairs.

The car dealer directed the inquisitive callers to contact Nons Miraj directly, questioning the rationale behind their intrusive inquiries.

She stressed that disclosing such information was not only unprofessional but also an invasion of her client's privacy.

In her words:

"I was the car dealer that Nons Miraj bought the car she gifted this fish pie guy. Since Nons Miraj posted that video, I have not rested at all. People have been calling me to ask me for the price of the car. I mean they were not trying to buy the car. They were trying to know how much Nons Miraj paid me. Why are you asking me such questions? If you need to know anything about the car, contact Nons Miraj herself. Why do you want to know? You guys are frustrating me. Why will you be calling me to ask how much a client bought a car from me? Does that make sense? It doesn't sound well please."

Reactions trail video of car dealer

The TikTok video sparked reactions in the comments, with many expressing scepticism about her claims.

@SHile said:

"Can you please keep ur dirty mouth? When you know you are not here to answer the question. So what is the use of the video rubbish."

@Berry Zusi asked:

"Did she tag u dat u are d car seller cos if not how did dey know it’s u dat sold d car?"

@High Tech Fabrication said:

"Me and you know say nobody ask you anything."

@COACH commented:

"Just look at people how did they know u are the one that sold it."

@Cookie said:

"For those asking the car was sold for 4.3 million, nha watin Dey the receipt be that."

@OHAMADIKE said:

"How them take know say na your hand she buy am and why u no tell who call u, na we u come dey tell."

@classic added:

"We understand your advertisement. Can you show us the prove of calls that you received from people? How did people know that it was you she buy the car from?"

