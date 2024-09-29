A Nigerian hairstylist has shared a video showing the apartment an agent took her to during house hunting

In the video, she showed the contrast between the fine house he showed her on phone and the place he took her to

Social media users who came across the video took turns to share their experiences with cunning house agents

A Nigerian lady has shared a video revealing the cunning tactics employed by a real estate agent she contacted.

In a video, the hairstylist revealed the stark contrast between the luxurious apartment she was promised and the place she was actually taken to.

Lady calls out Osogbo house agent

The TikTok user @wuraolahair shared the agent's initial video presentation of a luxury compound and house.

She got interested and decided to go for a physical survey only to find out that the environment where the house was located did not meet her standard.

The agent had only showed her a video of the interior of the room without any glimpse of the local surrounding.

The agent's tactic sparked reactions, prompting social media users to share their experiences with agents.

Many recounted similar encounters, underscoring the need for vigilance in Nigeria's real estate market.

"POV: The house Osogbo agent sent to me vs what I met," the video's caption read.

Reactions as lady shares experience with agent

TikTok users stormed the comments section to share their opinions.

@Queen fremie said:

"Na one yahoo boy furnish that room he don pack go hin own house."

@Currency money commented:

"I swear. When I wanna rent an apartment too Omoh there some agbako house wey you know no."

@Bhe smart said:

"They are too worst in this osogbo se. I tried to rent house last month. Na uncompleted building Agents dey carry me go."

@Agbeke herbs said:

"I swear I sabi this house the oloribu agent still post it this morning."

@VIP Shelby said:

"I hv always kept a discreet lifestyle, wouldn't hesitate to park in if it was a 2bed."

@totoschilacci04 reacted:

"This kain house fit go either way. Your neighbors fit fancy you or make them begin hate you."

@Exteeva said:

"Them don share all the room for d children na the person wey them give this one furnish am no fear."

@Irreplaceable Mhiz B added:

"You should have ask for the video of the compound. Even video of the house beside the one you want to rent out."

Disappointed lady displays house agent showed her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady, Victoire Mahounou, on house hunting, caused a commotion on the internet over a house an agent showed her in Lagos.

Victoire said the agent said the house goes on rent for N1.5 million and took her on a tour of the interior.

