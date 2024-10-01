A Nigerian man has expressed his displeasure with a viral sensation, Alex Evalsam, popularly known as Fish pie guy

According to the young man, he used a whopping sum of N1.2 million to rent a shop for the fish pie seller but was not appreciated

A Nigerian man has called out viral sensation, Alex Evalsam, widely known as the "Fish Pie Guy."

Evalsam started making headlines weeks ago for his comic and melodious way of shouting “Fisssshhh Pieeee” while hawking.

Man tags Evalsam ungrateful fellow

The heartbroken philanthropist, Oga Amos, claimed he spent N1.2 million renting a shop for Evalsam but received no appreciation.

A video shared by @franny1000000 on TikTok revealed the man's frustration as he narrated the incident.

He contrasted his experience with Evalsam's enthusiastic acknowledgement of Nons Miraj, who gifted him a N4.5 million car.

The man felt Evalsam's gratitude towards Miraj, while neglecting his own contribution, was unjust and sad.

In his words:

"I used N1.2 million to rent shop for fish pie guy but he didn't call my name or appreciate me. Nons Miraj brought N4.5 million to buy him a car and he came and appreciated her by calling her name but because I brought out N1.2 million, he made a video referring to me as 'they' and not even calling my name."

Reactions as man calls out Evalsam

TikTok users flooded the comments section with varied opinions. Some sympathised with the philanthropist, arguing that Evalsam's ingratitude was unbecoming.

Others defended Evalsam, suggesting the man's expectations were unreasonable.

@BeautyGold FABRICS said:

"That’s gud for u Oga Amos people that need help u don’t help them but cos of popularity u help him gud for u."

@bigella155 stated:

"This fish pie guy is so ungrateful that was what he also did to that king mitchy also."

@blynxx wrote:

"See yh una don dey use this guy lie. Make fish pie come tell us e own side of the story before we settle the matter."

@fummy said:

"The Nons Miraj don buy car for her entire family? Abi wetin be this Good Samaritan act wey she dey show this guy like dis?"

@Emem Elijah stated:

"Venting out the anger will make u feel better, it’s ok to feel that way, na God go reward u."

@skybeauty reacted:

"I no blame that guy. Na una way see person way dey sell fish pie with pride go begin helping competition I blame."

@OLA reacted:

"But according to him he said he worked for the shop that it wasn’t free you asked him to shot 7 content with for the shop make it make sense."

@skyboy reacted:

"Baba if u don do good just forget about it and let God reward you stop telling the world."

@roy added:

"I dy here dy find 20k just to add join to pay my rent. If person fit give me I go even post the person for my status for 2 months."

