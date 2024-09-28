A Nigerian man has shared a video online showing the tactics used by some fraudulent tomato sellers

In the video, he revealed how some sellers intentionally reduce the quantity of tomatoes which should be in the measuring cup

While sharing the video in the TikTok app, he advised netizens to be cautious and pay attention when purchasing tomatoes

A trending video uncovered the deceitful tactics employed by some unscrupulous tomato sellers in Nigeria.

The clip, which recently went viral, revealed how the sellers manipulate the quantity of tomatoes in measuring cups to deceive unsuspecting customers.

Man exposes fraudulent tomato sellers

Shared by TikTok user @NaijaExposer, the video showed a seller cleverly arranging tomatoes in the measuring cup, starting from the middle rather than the bottom.

This tactics left the lower portion of the cup empty, creating the illusion of a full measure.

The video served as a warning to customers to be vigilant when purchasing tomatoes in the market.

"In this regime you must shine your eyes. Have you ever seen this tactics before?" the video's caption read.

Reactions as man exposes fraudulent tomato seller

The fraudulent technique, caught on camera, sparked outrage and concern among viewers on TikTok.

Many expressed frustration at the cunning method used by the sellers to cheat customers.

@ahmadnaahmad said:

"Incase you come across this comment in 2084, I made this comment in 2024 when bag of rice was 82k and petrol ₦1200 per litre in Nigeria."

@Ansah Francis Okai stated:

"This person will go for demonstration and say government is thieves and corrupt."

@Blessing commented:

"Nah why I no dey gree them pour everything inside nylon once. You’ll have to pick it one by one."

@somadina223 said:

"That's why I don't buy already measured pepper or tomatoes, you have to measure it in my presence cus I've been a victim of this."

@MudassirBebeji said:

"It's this type you go buy 3k and later you go buy to another place he go tell you 5k n u go come complain say it's 3k u buy for another place."

@Music Lover added:

"So many people has a lot of questions to answer on the last day. God have mercy. Can you just imagine, just take a look at what she doing."

Watch the video below:

Lady shares trick of roadside tomato sellers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady shared a video showing the fraudulent activity of some roadside tomato sellers.

The trending video showed the tomato sellers measuring a small bucket of tomatoes for a customer.

