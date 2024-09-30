The Bobrisky saga with the EFCC and VDM has ignited reactions from not just netizens but his fellow celebrities as well

Nigerian reality TV star Nina Ivy went on the official Snapchat account to rant about a certain lady who records her friend's calls

She said more about the said celebrity while warning her fans to take note of people they regard as friends

Nigerian TV star Nina Ivy has weighed in on the Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky saga, involving VDM and EFCC as she speaks on caller scorings.

It is no news that Bobrisky's call, played by Vincent Martins, aka VDM, was allegedly recorded by the person he owned N4 million.

What Nina said about the celeb

Speaking on the matter, Nina Ivy criticized a celebrity who is known for recording her friends' calls. She described the person as vile and warned her fans about their "so-called" friends.

"These days people record conversations. I know of a lady that records peoples conversations a lot. The lady has no loyalty for anyone at all,a born hater and very evil. I pity people close to someone like that.

She continued in parts:

"Sometimes she would call her so called friends and put the enemy on the other call to listen to the conversation. People like that can kill you, be careful who you call friends."

See post here:

Fans react to Nina rant

See some reactions below:

@wum_roky:

"If recording our conversation will shed light to issues bothering my mind I will definitely do."

@noizy__entertainment:

"Nah why I dey prefer to stay mute because nobody can be trusted again. Why record calls for what exactly."

@iamarewa_:

"Use your @ 😂I don’t like all this kind thing o."

@ayomi___x:

"If una dey throw shade, please use your full chest. I no fit dey crack my head."

@leeeymarrrrh:

"You guys should learn to use your @ appropriately … We’re already going through life so we can’t be decoding anything."

@lilmama_rentals:

"Tell us the lady make we sha avoid am😂."

