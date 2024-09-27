A Nigerian man saw a young boy without a proper school bag and decided to make a difference in his life

In a commanding tone, the kindhearted stranger beckoned on the boy to come closer and then handed him a new bag

A short clip capturing the moment the boy moved his books into his new bag has elicited heartwarming reactions

A man has impressed many people with his kind act to a little schoolboy.

The man, @hope1586_, saw the boy walking to school with a nylon and a small bag in his hands and didn't have a proper school bag.

He gave the boy a new school bag. Photo Credit: (@hope1586_)

@hope1586_ called the boy in a TikTok video he shared and handed him a new school bag. He directed the boy to put his books in the new bag.

The courteous kid bowed his head in gratitude as he left the scene. @hope1586_ appealed to people to ensure they reach out to underprivileged kids and the elderly in their communities. He wrote:

"Just make sure you reach out to kids and old ones in your communities...You could help the needy ones."

Watch the video below:

People commend him

larryjnr said:

"He looks so neat."

Adekola said:

"U for collect their parent number for them to call u Atleast to confirm to safe those kids when they get home."

Mide said:

"New core memory unlocked for that boy, he will talk about it until he can’t talk about it again."

lakeside said:

"I can't pray for you than God Almighty he has prayed for you already, keep the good job 👍, God bless you more."

Hollarr said:

"Be careful sha oo. These are children you dealing with. Let the police in the area be aware of your good intention o."

oniade24 said:

"I hope the parent don't beat them for accepting the bag, u know parent can be something else."

