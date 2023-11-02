A Nigerian man has paid the school fees of a young boy who earlier dropped out of school due to lack of a sponsor

The boy was working as a cleaner at a hotel in Ihugh, Vandekya Local Government Area of Benue state

It was at the hotel that he was spotted by Terry Ater, a kind Nigerian who enrolled him in school and paid his fees

Luck has smiled on a Nigerian boy as a kind man has paid his school fees in full.

According to documents sighted on Facebook, the boy was enrolled at the St Monica's Star Academy, Ihugh.

The boy was lucky as Terry Ater paid his school fees. Photo credit: Facebook/Terry Ater.

The boy named Terfa Aondongu was said to have dropped out of school due to a lack of a sponsor.

He was working at a hotel as a cleaner. He would later meet a kind man, Terry Ater, who took up the challenge of sending him to school.

Terry said Terfa was on the verge of joining cultism but was saved by the intervention of his boss, who got wind of the plans.

Terry wrote on Facebook:

"Terfa’s parents are divorced, his father is a driver, and his mother remarried. He has parents but is living perpetually as an orphan. He knows he was born in 2008 but doesn’t know the day and month. He is 15 years old and works as a cleaner in a hotel I usually hang out. He’s a decent, innocent and playful boy. He should be schooling, but no, he has no backup."

"Hence, I had prayed to God to help me impact positively in him. I have decided to sponsor his education with my meagre resources. I put a call through his boss and made my intentions known to him. He gladly accepted and told me how he, too, had intentions of sending Terfa to school but relented when he learnt about the calibre of friends Terfa keeps and how he was being lured into cultism.

" I inquired to know from Terfa why he joined cultism, and he said he had not joined, that his friends convinced him to join; he was on his way for initiation when the information leaked and got to his boss. They had to retrieve, from what I saw in his eyes. Terfa regrets his actions."

When contacted, Terry told Legit.ng that he used his personal resources to pay for Terfa's school fees. He said he spent as high as N41,000 and that he would continue to stand by the young lad.

He told Legit.ng in a short chat:

"I spent N41k. The money is solely from my hustle, my small boutique. I will continue to sponsor him as long as I’m financially buoyant."

Netizens react as man enrols stranded child in school

Waalawa U Mbaikyor

"This is so wonderful. May God almighty continue to bless you."

Leo Mimi-Aondover Yuhe said:

"Nice one. More strength and resources to carry on the good work."

