A forward-thinking mother recently took her three daughters on a shopping trip to instill in them the importance of wise financial decision-making.

The exercise aimed to teach the girls the value of money, needs versus wants, and effective budgeting.

Woman teaches daughters how to spend money Photo credit: @annie_officiallll/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mum mentors kids on wise spending

A video shared by @yettybraim on TikTok chronicled the experience, showing the daughters' shopping spree with N20,000 each.

The mother's goal was to ensure her children didn't develop entitled attitudes towards money.

The daughters were tasked with purchasing items within their budget, with two successfully staying within limits.

However, one daughter slightly exceeded her allocation and her sister's had to step in and assist financially.

While sharing the video, the mother reflected on her childhood experiences, recalling how her parents sent her on errands to develop life skills.

She acknowledged the challenges of replicating this in today's society due to safety concerns.

In her words:

"Today I decided to give them N20,000 each to teach them how to make wise purchasing decisions and manage money effectively. I need to make sure I am not raising entitled children.

"I remember when I was younger, Iya Yetunde (my mum) would always send us on errands to one aboki shop, a chemist or Iya Moria to buy stuffs but these days we can’t even do that with our kids because of safety and security reasons.

"How will they learn basic life skills like purchasing power, choices, needs vs wants, quality over quantity, avoiding impulse buying, Saving and appreciation, Financial literacy, Value of money, also giving back to others.

"Sometimes this year, Anjie bought an ice cream cup for #22,000, one small tiny cup o, for 1 person, in this balablu economy. I was upset and I would have asked her to replace it if I was present at the store. I realize that you cannot blame children for the things you did not teach them, they need to understand the Value of money.

"How do we not raise entitled children? They learnt a lot with this exercise and we will be doing this more often. On a lighter note, I hope you watched the video to the end because Michelle has a message for you. That girl……hen."

Reactions as mum educates daughters about money

TikTok users shared their opinions in the comments section.

@Adeayo said:

"Michelle, we the association of lastborns are proud of you. Very wise."

@onitemi2 stated:

"Alaye mi console herself she said "money does not buy happiness" oshe emergency motivational speaker."

@Elisha Jennifer reacted:

"Money doesn’t buy happiness, but she used her money to buy what will make her happy."

@Ihueze said:

"I love this. But just in addition you could have them make a list at home first, so they also understand the concept of alternative forgone at the mar."

@Blessing said:

"You always know a last born. They spend recklessly bcos they’ve a lot of backup..yolo."

@Hadesewah stated:

"One of my fondest childhood memories is the financial literacy lesson my dad taught us in 2012. Giving each of us 10,000."

@N.E.E.O Collections reacted:

"I'm only here for Mitchell. Mama dey drop quote on top money wey she finish come still owe, ah! Go girl."

@nicholas abiodun said:

"Now my daughters are looking at me some kinda way. I'm not giving you 20k to do shopping pls."

@Lone added:

"My dad usually do this then, but our own no reach 20k o. It was 2k then. Sometime, me and my brother buy one item and share."

Lady and kids jostle for items at mall

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian woman was shopping at a mall with her children when a gentleman approached.

In the video, the man asked the woman to move around the mall in 20 seconds and choose whatever she wanted.

