A concerned Nigerian lady recently took to social media to advise parents about the side effects of overpacking their children's lunchboxes.

In her lengthy video, she highlighted the potential long-term consequences of excessive eating habits.

Lady speaks on excessive feeding for kids

Precious Ubani, the outspoken lady, shared her concerns on TikTok, sparking a lively debate in the comments.

She argued that parents were unintentionally fostering unhealthy relationships with food, which could lead to eating disorders and gluttony in their children.

According to her, there was no need filling a child's lunch box with plenty fruits, snacks, desserts, and beverages, exceeding an adult's daily intake.

Precious questioned the necessity of such excessive provision for just a few hours of school.

She lamented that children often eat breakfast at home before leaving for school, only to be provided with an overwhelming amount of food and snacks.

In her words:

"Lunch box is getting out of hand. Stop creating problems for your children in future. A child will eat breakfast at home. They will be going to school and the parents will pack so much fruits and food that even an adult cannot finish eating. Then they will pack desert like chocolate, three packs of biscuit, two different stick sweet, and other things.

"They will still add one pack of juice. Then water. For how many hours of school? I think it's really ridiculous. Some of you are creating glutton problem and eating disorders for your children that when they grow up, they cannot eat without having things in excess."

Reactions as lady addresses mothers

TikTok users stormed the comments section to share their varying opinions.

@Blessed beauty said:

"Abeg leave this parents alone you dey spoil their teachers show."

@Lilynda stated:

"My kids spend 9 hours in school. I think it’s normal for me put everything I can afford in their lunch box."

@realuche said:

"Kids here in America and Canada go to school with sandwich and water or small juice. Nigeria things are always different."

@MICROBLADING AND LASH AWKA stated:

"A child spends 9 hours in school, there meals are even small portions, I can remember when I was in primary school my mom would make sure she packs our lunch box enough to hold us, because most times."

@Ladyliseth added:

"I worked in a nursery school for a year. I think it’s worth it sometimes. Most parents are very busy and pick up their kids as late as 7pm. So all that can take care of them until they get home."

Watch the video below:

