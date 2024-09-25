A Nigerian mother caught the attention of netizens after sharing a video of her adorable triplet children

According to the mother, she took a decision not to allow the triplets attend the same school to 'avoid fight'

Mixed reactions trailed the video as social media users stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A video showing a set of Nigerian triplets in primary school has captured the attention of social media users.

Their mother's rationale for their educational arrangement increased the popularity of the video and sparked intense discussion in the comments.

Triplets who attend different schools go viral Photo credit: @starlizdancer2/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mum insists on triplets attending different schools

The mother, seeking to minimise sibling rivalry among her triplets, opted to enroll them in separate schools.

In the video posted by @starlizdancer2 on TikTok, the mother explained her decision, stating that keeping them apart would prevent conflicts and ensure a stronger, individual focus on their future.

She jokingly added that this would also eliminate the possibility of them marrying the same man.

"POV: Your triplets are attending different schools for a better future. To avoid fight. Their bond is so tight that no one can come in between. Make them no go marry one husband," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail video of triplets

The TikTok video garnered numerous views and sparked a flurry of reactions in the comments.

Social media users shared diverse perspectives on the mother's decision, with some praising her approach to mitigating potential sibling rivalry, and others questioning the adverse impact on the siblings' relationship.

Supporters argued that separate schools would foster independence, unique experiences and friendships for each child.

However, critics expressed concerns that this might weaken the siblings' bond and create unnecessary distance.

@Prettyoma said:

"Omo I know I won’t have that strength to be attending different pta meeting they must be in same school same class."

@Nanna temi stated:

'I really love this because same school and class won't be easy at all, wen back from school they'll tell each other what happened in their various schools."

@mayincakes said:

"Do you know that schools allow parents who has 3 kids pay sch fee for only two kids instead of 3 children?"

@Presh said:

"My siblings even with separate school they still fight cause their school shares a fence after school fight everywhere my mum has gone to school several times."

@Ade folaju said:

"Who knows how much that last water bottle is and if it has measurement, thanks."

@kweenBeatrica said:

"I have a twin cousin that told their dad they don’t want to attend same high school and their dad agreed, they don’t even school in same county."

@ENA_ added:

"It's giving me my father's vibe 3 different schools for i nd my siblings infact diff States and we weren't twins oh. Iwould have cried."

Watch the video below:

Identical triplets set off to school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother shared a hilarious video of her beautiful triplets who resumed school.

In the funny clip, she hinted at the plans of the identical triplets to confuse their teachers on their identities.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng