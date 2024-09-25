A single mother has shared a video of her children talking to her about the kind of stepfather they wanted

In a trending video, the two children insisted that they would not accept an 'uncle' to be their stepfather

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A hilarious video captured the candid conversation between a single mother and her two children, discussing their ideal stepfather.

The clip, which gained massive attention on TikTok, revealed the youngsters' distinct requirements for their potential stepfather.

Single mum stunned over children's marital advice Photo credit: @hrhabimbola/TikTok.

Children refuse to accept 'uncle' as stepfather

Shared by @hrhabimbola on the platform, the mother's video showed her children sharing their honest opinions about an ideal man.

In the video, the siblings emphasised their utmost desire for a stylish and modern stepfather.

They sought someone who understands contemporary trends, rather than an outdated "uncle" figure.

They jokingly warned potential suitors, "If you don't know what hair closure means, stay away from mum!"

In their words:

"We don't want an uncle. We want a step father but not just an uncle. If you are an uncle, don't come close to my mum. If you don't like dreads, stay away from her. If you don't know what hair closure means stay away."

Their mother who was surprised by her children's demand shared the video and expressed her amazement.

"Asking my two older kids what kind of step father they'd prefer. The way I laughed so hard at this. When I tell you these kids are serious comedians," she said.

Reactions as children advise single mother

TikTok users stormed the comments section to share their thoughts.

@Princess said:

"It’s the fact that I fully understand what they mean by uncle."

@Sunshine said:

"That boy has a serious face. Don’t bring a uncle ooooo."

@omotayoobadina said:

"A pen from Halifax, brown leather bag and notebook OMG this kids have finished the uncles."

@Onome stated:

"My 12yr old said if I get married she's going to call my husband "uncle daddy".

@desire123 stated:

"She said ‘why would you want uncle Do you want uncle for yourself."

@Boldkoncepts | life coach said:

"I'm in stitches. At this rate they'll be interviewing prospective candidates. They want a young looking partner for you because you look young."

@Douuble_p said:

"They want someone that matches your energy and won’t stress you or stress them."

@Aisher Aziz said:

"The way they stepped back when you said mandem. It's like girl. Don't even go there. That is not an option."

@Deborah Akaeze added:

"I see children looking out for their beloved mother. I love their sincerity and they know what they are talking about. Single women are very vulnerable and can't see this negative signs on time."

Watch the video below:

3 children flee from stepfather

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman, Rose Chepkoech, rescued three abused children who had escaped their allegedly harsh stepfather.

Escaping the abuse, they walked from Keroka to Bomet in search of their father but found help from Rose.

