A Nigerian mother's video revealing her identical triplets' plans to confuse their teachers has left netizens rolling on the floor.

The funny clip, which quickly went viral online, disclosed the mischievous intentions of the trio as they prepared to return to school.

Identical triplets set to confuse teachers

Mum shares funny clip of triplet girls

In the entertaining video, the mother identified as @talentedbeautyworld00 on TikTok, showed off her beautiful girls.

She playfully warned teachers of the impending identity mix-ups, hinting at the triplets' plans to keep them guessing.

"Another term to confuse our teachers on who is who. Teachers we are ready for you," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail video of triplets

The TikTok video amused social media users who flooded the comments section with funny reactions.

@ericagreen277 said:

"U can’t photocopy one person into three people just to confuse us."

@Real Adanma said:

"Na this use different colors of marker paint their nails ohh."

@Mimz said:

"Na to dey shout their name without looking at them o."

@Mhiz Becca gold said:

"It was last term omo i had six different identical twins omo e weak me just find their name nd look for who is rough quite nd shy."

@lizzyblaze2 said:

"One egg split into three no be small thing identical triplets sharing the same placenta you try mama girls."

@Isaac favour said:

"I have identical triplets girls in my class and I can identify them by their teeth and behaviour, I love them so much."

@GRACE JP said:

"This is beautiful. Lord remember me with my own miracle twins boy's this year in the name of Jesus christ Amen and Amen."

Nigerian triplets get set for school

Source: Legit.ng