A video making the rounds on social media has captured a group of boys in a room filled with wads of naira notes

In a captivating video, the boys joined hands to arrange the large sum of money and count how much it was

At one point in the video, another man was seen throwing down another basket filled with cash from upstairs

An intriguing video that made its way onto social media platforms showed a group of Nigerian boys surrounded by naira notes.

The young boys were seen working together, carefully sorting and counting the substantial sum.

Nigerian boys show off massive wealth Photo credit: @oh_toshiba/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Boys display huge wads of cash

The video, shared by popular TikTok user @oh_toshiba, quickly racked up thousands of views and sparked intense curiosity among users.

The room, filled with cash, was a sight to behold, with bundles of notes stacked haphazardly.

As the boys diligently counted and arranged the money, a surprise addition arrived from upstairs.

A man was seen tossing down an additional basket overflowing with cash, leaving netizens in utter amazement.

Reactions trail room filled with cash

The TikTok video sparked heated debates and reactions, with some viewers questioning the legitimacy of the funds.

@fave said:

"Nobody is talking about source of the money this money is not pure that's all I can see here."

@October— said:

"If the money no pure nothing concern me. If I see this kind money omo na to open my shop. I no wan know how the money take come self."

@zaydorDee said:

"If na me, I go disturb myself, I go pack everything for sack carry am go my bank, fill teller say na 20 million, na them go count give me the actual figure."

@ekecity2 stated:

"That money is more that 10m as a banker; that’s my own stand in those talking about is not up to 400k."

@Sky_lord_B _$ said:

"Unto say only me one move 50k that day but nah my bae Carry am go house. Till now she never picked Daddy call."

@Comedian Bosco added:

"Sir please help those that need the money more like those in the hospital and those inside cell that’s prison."

Watch the video below:

Chief's daughter flaunts massive cash from party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady excitedly showcased one of the benefits of being the daughter of a chief.

In a trending video, the chief's daughter displayed bundles and wads of cash they got from a recently held party.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng