A lady who is currently studying at a nursing school shared an interesting experience with her roommate

The lady said her school asked them to bring their parents for a meeting and she invited her mother

Her roommate also invited her mother but when they arrived, the two women found out they knew each other

A lady studying at a nursing school is trending online after sharing her experience in the institution.

The lady said her school instructed students to bring their parents to school apparently for a meeting with the management.

The two women were friends in their childhood days. Photo credit: TikTok/@priceless_ruby.

In a video she posted, Priceless Ruby said she invited her mother to the school.

Also, she has a roommate who also invited her mother to the meeting called by the school.

When the two women got to the nursing school, they discovered that they had been childhood friends.

The video is captioned:

"Nursing school told us to bring our parents to school. It turned out that my mum and my roommate's mum were childhood friends and classmates."

The two women were seen strolling around the school in what some netizens have termed a perfect reunion.

Watch the video below:

@flashkalu281 said:

"What a perfect reunion. Mother and children friendship."

@Nchedochukwu said:

"This is so beautiful ... May God bless them and you too."

