A young woman who just gained admission into the university has broken the internet with the way she wrote

She made a post on Facebook to celebrate her enrollment into the university but the English she used caught people's attention

Many people wondered why the lady could not construct her thoughts using proper English language

Reactions have trailed a post made on Facebook by a new university student.

The student made the post to celebrate her matriculation into the university.

The student went viral due to a post she made with bad grammar. Photo credit: Facebook/Awa Shima.

In the post by Awa Shima, she was trying to express happiness for becoming a student at the university.

However, the way she wrote with bad grammar quickly caught the attention of a large audience.

Awa shima said:

"Happy matriskulasion to humble me. Happy is me and my cos meat."

A lot of people went to the comment section of the post to laugh out loud, with some telling her to withdraw from the school.

See some reactions below

Kemline Slim said:

"Mogbe! It is better for you to withdraw yourself from school before the school give you advice to withdraw."

Pretty Blessing said:

"This is what I will do to go viral now. Na to turn English to another level."

Tracy Nsb Gms Geraza said:

"Congratulations! God is nothing without me, in trust we God."

Natasha Love said:

"But you can write very well what happened here?"

Ju Liet Abiah said:

"Person no fit just use post catch small cruise again? Small post una don de take am serious."

Trëâsùré Blìzz said:

"Omoh this girl don blow oooo. She actually did this for a purpose. And me sef I don learn work too."

Tricky Lastborn said:

"When cutoff mark is 130 , then what do we expect."

Shinshima Kwagh John said:

"Wait o! Someone is on his/her matriculation day and does not know how to write it and post?"

