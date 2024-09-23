An elderly Nigerian woman shared a video that showed her attending a university in the United Kingdom.

In the video, she spoke about her determination and focus to pursue a degree, despite being advanced.

Her video inspired many, who took to the comment section to hail her and encourage her in her educational pursuits.

The woman said she was heading to her school because her timetable was not on the university portal.

In the video, the woman is seen in the streets of London as she heads to the university where she studies Business management.

The video was shared by @the.determined.mu on TikTok, where she highlighted her journey as an undergraduate.

In the video, she added that her daughter was a University student.

She also revealed why she was focused on getting a degree.

The woman said:

"The most important thing for me is to acquire this degree. That is the most important thing for me…for me to learn a lot and help other people as well."

See the video below:

Reactions as elderly woman attends university

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions:

@All natural said:

"Congratulations ma. Am finishing my certificate in the next 3 months and am going to get that degree too ,am in Australia."

@Bee Juggling it All said:

"Well done determined mum, my own mum too is graduating a nursing degree in 4 weeks and I am so so proud of her. I am proud of you for taking this step and I am sure your children are too."

@what_if_i_can_do_it said:

"You go! it's never too late. very well done."

@melladel2 said:

"Thank you for encouraging all of us. God bless you."

@Tonye said:

"I wish you the best, I am inspired."

@UmaMntungwa said:

"Firstly I love the lipstick on you, secondly wow this is inspiring wishing you all the best in your studies."

Lady attends PTA meeting of her mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady surprised many netizens when she said her mother had returned to school to study after giving birth to children.

A mother who went back to school to complete her education after giving birth found herself in need of a guardian.

The woman was seen in her school uniform, and her grown daughter said she had attended a PTA meeting for her.

