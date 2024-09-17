A Nigerian lady said she was in a talking stage with a man, so she decided to ask him to send her pictures

The man has responded, forwarding many pictures to the lady to perus on WhatsApp when they were chatting

However, the lady is not happy with the pictures and she is disappointed because what she saw isn't what he expected

Source: TikTok

There are usually chances that the talking stage could lead to a relationship, but after seeing the man's pictures, the lady sounded as if she would back off.

Thousands of comments have trailed the photos after she posted them on WhatsApp. But some people advised the lady to give the man a chance, insisting that a man cannot be judged by photos alone.

The video is captioned:

"You asked your talking stage for his pictures."

In their Whatsapp chat, she had earlier called the man 'handsome', but the story changed after she saw his pictures. The video was posted by @cleversmart06.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady gets pictures from her talking stage

@iamtovee said:

"This is a sign for me to ask my talking stage for his pictures cause he's seen mine."

@0Z€DD asked:

"Pregnant woman de get talking stage?"

@Miraaa said:

"He is a chosen!!! Who are you?"

@REINA said:

"This your talking stage still Dey Facebook and people wey Dey Facebook still Dey 2018."

@Annie said:

"Tell him to grow up and meet us in 2024 before we finish the year."

