A lady has shared a surprising video on TikTok showing how her landlord entered her house uninvited

According to the lady, the landlord first checked if she was around before letting himself into her house

The worried lady said it was not the first time he was doing it and netizens reacted massively in the comments

A disturbing video shared on TikTok revealed a landlord's alarming habit of entering a tenant's home without permission.

The clip sparked outrage from netizens, with viewers condemning the landlord's actions and calling for intervention.

Landlord called out over bad habit

Crazylandlord666, the tenant who caught him in the act, posted the video on TikTok, narrating the incident in the caption.

The clip showed the landlord checking if she was home by peeking through her window, before letting himself in.

Fortunately, she had anticipated his actions and began recording. The tenant claimed this was not an isolated incident, stating that her landlord had entered her home uninvited multiple times before.

She expressed concern for her privacy and security, highlighting the need for boundaries which he wasn't respecting.

In her words:

"Landlord opens window, pushes aside curtains to check if I am home. I start recording and wait as I hear him moving around outside my home. He thinks I am not home so he lets himself him and is surprised to find me there. This is the first time I've been prepared and managed to record him out of the numerous other times he's done this."

Reactions trail landlord's bad habit

Social media users stormed the comments section to react to the trending post on TikTok.

@Shyflamez Essie said:

"Why your door not locked,why you so calm like it's okay to open your door like that."

@tasha said:

"You shouldn't let him see you yet, you should have waited for him to come in first, so you could see what he was there for or want to take."

@Craig Taz Skelton said:

"I'm not sure what country you're in but in New Zealand you could get a sizable payout by taking him to the tenancy tribunal."

@unruly G stated:

"You need to go to the police station to talk to someone about and show them the video."

@MaJazz added:

"As a Kenyan I don't understand this, Does he have your key? If yes WHY coz in Kenya when you get a house you buy your own padlock and key n you're the only one with access, Your landlord cannot open."

