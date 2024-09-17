Media personality Amanda Chisom has shared her thoughts on the Lord's Chosen testimonies trending on social media

While refraining from joining in the mockery of the church, she emphasised the need for churches to embrace public relations

Amanda highlighted some things the Lord's Chosen and churches need to do to prevent such future social media disasters

Amanda Chisom, a Nigerian media personality, has urged the Lord's Chosen and other churches to embrace public relations and administrative policies.

Amanda stated this while reacting to trending videos of unusual testimonies from the Lord's Chosen members.

Amanda Chisom said the Lord's Chosen needs to vet and verify future testimonies. Photo Credit: Amanda Chisom, Gosple Agochukwu

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, September 17, Amanda said the Lord's Chosen should subsequently vet and verify the testimonies of its members before they are shared on the pulpit.

She said there is a need for extra caution about activities for churches that broadcast their services online. Amanda wrote:

"All Chosen and every other church needs to do is what I said yesterday " verify and vett these testimonies before they come on. If your church service is online, you need to be extremely careful about your activities, anyhowness and chocho will not cut it.

"In the dream is not a testimony, when it manifest, they can come back and testify. Let someone give the testimony for them.

" Our sister /Brother is thanking God for giving him victory in the Dream using a lion . ". Keep it short,keep it simple ". While I may not join in making mockery of anybody but it is imperative that churches embrace PR and administrative policies. Be better, it is 2024 not 1994."

Netizens react to Amanda's advice

Amaka Ama said:

"Valid point!

"They do it in Winners too."

Abude Efe Peace said:

"You give them mic Dem go open mouth waaaaaa without thinking about the audience. How can someone process those things they actually shared as testimony."

Kejiolar Haleshinloye Hebraheem said:

"My Church, Perfection Bible Church you will first tell Paster Ezekiel what your testimony is before you will be granted time and be summarised."

Precious Chuku said:

"Like I don't get when I saw d main video where they said it was in d dream I was just laughing how can u give testimony of a dream u dreamt that haven't manifested and d church allowed it .. they should set up a team that will help in scrutinizing the people before allowing them handle mich ..... Weda I go call am poor management or waiting self."

Roseline Samuel said:

"That's why I love Dunamis, a pastor will listen to your testimony before it's even shared and if you try to deviate or add sugar, they help you out or cut you short by summarizing."

N500k online giveaway for Lord's Chosen members

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a businessman had commenced a N500k giveaway strictly for Lord's Chosen members.

Darlington testified about the goodness of the "God of Chosen" in his life and frowned at the mockery of the church by many netizens.

