An unexpected turn of events unfolded at a Nigerian wedding ceremony last week, leaving the bride and groom in distress on their special day.

The bride has now broken her silence, sharing her emotional account of the incident that happened on her special day.

Wife of bearded groom breaks silence

In a heartfelt video posted on TikTok by @rachaelnaabonn, the bride narrated how she cried for hours during the incident.

Her husband had been asked to leave the venue due to his full beard which the pastor had earlier warned him about.

Recounting the incident, the wife said:

"By this time last week I was crying and it is as a result of this video that is trending now. But all the same, it is good that I can laugh now. Just one week after wedding, see different comments. I was crying while he was outside shaving the beards and some people said it's content. This was real. This happened to us."

Reactions as bride recounts wedding experience

TikTok users flooded the comments section with mixed reactions, offering words of support and criticism.

@Precious Emerald said:

"Thank God everything is over now. God bless your new home dear."

@Big_Onyeka asked:

"Wetin b your church name?"

@oluwafayokemi said:

"God bless ur new home."

@VI-DI MARVEL COLLECTIONS said:

"But check am nah, is too much haba. You for reduce am small bcos honestly no pastor will accept it truth be told."

@gabrieloladega said:

"Omo maybe bcus of my wife sha but if na normally I no do again ohh."

@Ogbonnaya Stephanie commented:

"I just followed you, beards or no beards it went well."

@Joydgold reacted:

"Don’t mind all these people calling themselves pastors. Imagine if na me ehn reception straight. God bless your new family."

@_prof56 said:

"Take or leave it. Appearance matters. I have witness when a passenger of a bus was arrested at police check point. His appearance was different coupled with his dread and beards."

@Titi_nwa added:

"I don’t even understand this comment section. In as much as personally I don’t like overgrown beards, It’s totally his choice to grow the beards and if the wife is okay with it then there’s no issue."

