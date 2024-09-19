A Nigerian man has converted his car to use liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) instead of premium motor spirit (PMS)

The man took the car to an LPG filling station where he bought fuel and filled the gas cylinder in the car

The cylinder was installed in the car's boot, and the man said LPG could be cheaper in the long run

Reactions have trailed the video of a Nigerian man who converted his car to use Autogas.

The man was seen at a filling station buying the fuel and using it to fill the car's gas cylinder.

The man converted his car to use LPG. Photo credit: Getty Images/poco_bw, TravelCouples and TikTok/@auto_cars_ng.

Source: UGC

In the video which was posted by Auto Cars, the man was heard saying the fuel he was buying was gas and not PMS.

The video is captioned:

"Changing your car from fuel to LPG gas can actually lead to cost-savings in the long run."

At the moment, PMS is being sold between N900 and N1250. The prices differ in parts of the country.

In Port Harcourt, PMS is currently selling for N1250 per litre at some filling stations.

However, the man did not mention how much he spent on the LPG.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man buys LPG

@ToyosiOFL said:

"What if you run out of gas on highway? Then your vehicle stops moving? How you wan take commot for road."

@Code Maverick said:

"It's gas, and the increase in temperature can lead to an explosion."

@_fmbawa asked:

"I thought na CNG people use for their cars not LPG?"

@Maxdan said:

"Is it safe, considering the condition of Nigeria's road coupled with heat."

@Emiko Opadeyi said:

"Gas has been in Nigeria since 2015, the cheap fuel has spoiled our people."

@lasreyventures said:

"I really would love to do this thing in my car but I am worried about the safety."

Man fills his car with CNG

In a related story, a driver who drives a CNG-powered bus was seen at a filling station buying gas for the vehicle.

The man, seen at a NIPCO filling station, opted for CNG instead of the regular premium motor spirit.

Using CNG fuel could be cheaper, as a man also posted another video showing he filled a car cylinder for only N1900.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng