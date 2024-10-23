A Nigerian man has shared an invoice online to show how much some items cost at supermarkets back in 2017

In his post which has gone viral, the man showed some of the things he bought back then and how much they cost him

But it is clear that things have changed now and he said even one tin of milk now costs more than the entire list

A man made a post on X, showing people an old invoice dating back to 2017.

In his post which immediately caught the attention of netizens, the man compared the prices of things then and now.

The man said things were cheaper in 2017. Photo credit: Getty Images/Igor Alecsander and X/@princejalil11.

The list shows that when Jalil went shopping in 2017, he spent N36,315 at a supermarket in Lagos.

He bought many things, including Kelog's Corn Flakes, Irish Spring Soap, milk and many more.

However, he said even one tin of milk at the moment cost more than the items on the old list.

He said:

"My receipt in 2017. The milk alone today is more expensive than everything I got then. Okay o."

See his post below:

Reactions to old list shared by a man

@mac_shad said:

"2017 prices looking like 2000 prices… APC has finished this country."

@samwellsg said:

"Back then that's like 150usd or so. Product prices remain the same but the currency keeps losing its value."

@ucnwali said:

"The Lord is my Shepherd, I shall not want."

@odirah_cellz said:

"How did you manage to keep this receipt since 2017?"

@Ovoh_of_Lagos said:

"Where are we heading to like this?"

@adultreindeer said:

"Am I tripping or am I seeing 10 sardines for 1800?"

@Preshy898 said:

"Axe body spray 850 I remember, I missed these days, now it is 3,500. Also scarce now."

Man shares how much she bought groundnuts in 2018

Meanwhile, a Nigerian businessman said he used to buy 800 bags of groundnut with just N2.5 million in the year 2018.

However, he said things have changed drastically and that with the same N2.5 million, he is only able to buy 40 bags.

He shared his story in a video which he posted on X, noting that there is high inflation as the value of the naira has dropped.

