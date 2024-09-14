A beautiful lady was surprised when she realised the man she had been talking to online used a fake profile

The lady thought she was getting along with a white man named Ben, not knowing he was a Nigerian in real life

As soon as the lady realised on their first physical date, she left in disappointment and made a video

A pretty Nigerian lady went online to narrate her dating experience with a person who used a fake (catfish) profile.

According to her, she met a man named Ben on a dating site, and they hit it off. After a while, they decided to meet.

The lady walked out of the date venue angry. Photo source: @alexxsandraakay, Getty Images/EvgeniiAnd

Source: TikTok

Finding love on dating apps

The lady (@alexxsandraakay) said she got to the reserved restaurant even before the said Ben, who was a white man on the dating app.

After a while, a black Nigerian man walked in, and the lady thought he was a stranger, telling him the table was reserved.

The Nigerian man later revealed he was the Ben she had been talking to online, and he used a white man's profile because he did not feel comfortable using his. The lady was shocked.

Watch the full story below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Aver said:

"Please exposed him, to save us the stress and same experience."

Wabster said:

"You don't video chat before dates?"

Henry Chinonso Chiedozie said:

"Madam is looking for English man probably why you agreed to the date in the first place."

Ghizlan wondered:

"Sis a month?! Did y’all never FaceTime."

Scaramucci Obongo said:

"Mama dey find oyinbo mugu. lmaooo."

Theo said:

"She dey find free passport, Okpo."

Ed said:

"An advice i would give you is to make sure you make video calls with the person to confirm them first and also for your safety… you are so beautiful."

Melbdamzel said:

"My brother is married my dear … it’s not about confidence."

Iheoma said:

"You should have made a video call, few hours into the conversation. That is how you know they are real. (Video calls make sure the man is moving around, engaging in an activity.)."

Source: Legit.ng