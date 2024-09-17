A lady is trending online after she shared her views about her country, Angola during a street interview

The lady was asked to state one good thing about her country and she said there was no water there

She also said every day, she wakes up and cries as to why she is not from Nigeria, a country she admires

An Angolan lady has expressed admiration for no Nigerians and said she wishes she was a from the West African country.

The lady said there is no water in her country and noted that she always cries for not being a Nigerian.

In a video posted on TikTok by @lynkonlarex, the lady mentioned some of the things she loves about Nigeria.

According to her, she loves the vibes Nigerians show off and also said she lives the country's jollof rice.

She noted that she wakes up and asks herself why she is not a Nigerian.

According to World Vision Angola, a body that seeks to provide access to improved water, sanitation and hygiene practices, a large percentage of Angolans lack access to clean water.

It says:

"Nearly half the population of Angola (49.3%) lacks access to clean drinking water. More than half (54.7%) of schools in Angola do not have access to adequate sanitation facilities and most (68.6%) have no hand-washing facilities on site."

Reactions as Angolan lady admires Nigerians

Source: Legit.ng