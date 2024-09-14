A Nigerian lady in her 20s has lamented on social media over her delay in finding a successful career path in life

In a video, she rolled on the bed in pain and sought the help of netizens who have been in her situation

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A short video posted by a worried Nigerian lady in her late 20s has gotten many netizens emotional.

The touching clip showed her rolling on her bed, visibly distressed about her delayed career progress.

Lady seeks advice from netizens on TikTok Photo credit: @sleek_influencer/TikTok.

Lady in late 20s laments on TikTok

The lady, identified on TikTok as @sleek_influencer, poured out her concerns to netizens, seeking a solution.

According to her, she was almost getting to 30 but still hasn't figured out anything in life with regards to making it big.

In her words:

"Me realising that I am in my late 20s and still haven't figured out anything in my life. What do you do when life hits hard?"

Reactions as lady in late 20s laments

The TikTok video garnered lots of views and comments, with many offering words of encouragement and guidance.

Some shared their struggles and eventual breakthroughs, while others suggested exploring alternative career paths or seeking professional guidance.

@MIRA said:

"No fear! God came through for me when I was 29 years old and till today my life has not been the same."

@Nicholas credo stated:

"At this point, I go to work, come home, eat, watch TikTok, pray and go to bed. God will do the rest. I can’t come and stress myself biko. Your mental health matters."

@PMlove- said:

"Oh I sobbed hard yesterday because of this. I just want to be financially settled my mum is getting old."

@Tolabest said:

"I am 26 and I never achieve anything, no job, no business, not even a graduate I wish to go back to school but nobody to help I cry everyday."

@NovemberGirl said:

"I will be 25 this November I never fit get admission. I’m now a laughingstock in the family everybody dey treat me one kind. I apply for nursing."

@Gifted Gift added:

"I find out my boss is my class mate husband. She has a shop and a daughter. Me the only thing I have is the air I'm breathing but he keeps showing me my tomorrow will be greater than today."

