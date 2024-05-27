Nigerian Lady Who Moved to UK Breaks down in Tears, Says She Cries Every Week Overseas
- A Nigerian lady living in the United Kingdom has sent social media users into a frenzy over her predicament
- Since she moved to the United Kingdom, the sad lady said it has been tears week in and week out for her
- Her video divided internet users, with some sympathising with her while others made fun of her situation
A Nigerian lady, @.meenah1, has lamented being unable to find happiness despite residing in the UK.
In a touching video on TikTok, @.meenah1 captured different moments she broke down in tears.
According to @.meenah1, she has shed tears every week since she moved to the UK. @.meenah1 noted that living in the UK is not easy.
She was, however, unclear about what makes her cry every week.
Her video generated a buzz on the social media platform.
Another Nigerian who thought he would enjoy life in Canada had shed tears over loneliness.
Watch the video below:
@.meenah1's video stirs reactions
mimsstylerevolver1 said:
"Omo I won’t lie oo I can’t say cus ordinary only me in my room crying without any tangible reason I will now go uk not even with anybody I pray anytime am going I should go with my babe oo."
Empresszee07 said:
"Can’t even post pictures. Fear of people asking me for money won’t let me post . School fee on my neck . It is well . Hummmmm."
@bukolami said:
"Yours is better,u are in UK, what of me in Egypt,na cry every day.just continue to pray Allah should take me to a greater place.Ope lo ma end story wa."
Rashidat said:
"Come see the way I Dey cry like Mumu inside bus I don’t even care if they are looking at me."
OLADAPO❤️ said:
"One thing this country have taught me is that we all need overselves. Let’s connect and have a coffee together if you don’t mind."
Best Analyst said:
"I'm coming to join you, make we dey cry together... kojubelo."
Beauty Wyt said:
"Sister mi this tears is not for you aloneam coming to that UK and join you with the cry abeg I rather cry in that UK than this Nigeria way hunger won kill me pause d tears first abeg ."
Lady in Canada laments
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady in Canada had lamented being lonely.
Wiping tears from her eyes, an emotional Sylvia said the part of being lonely in Canada is not really talked about. According to the young lady, all she does is work and school.
She said she is hurting a lot over her situation and doesn't have friends. Her video stirred mixed reactions.
