A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the amount of money she received from her boyfriend

According to her, the young man always tries his best to send money to her despite not being a millionaire

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to gush over their relationship

A Nigerian lady has gone viral online after revealing the thoughtful financial gestures she received from her boyfriend.

The couple's relationship left netizens gushing online, with many praising the young man's commitment to showing his love and care despite his financial condition.

Lady gushes as boyfriend spoils her with credit alerts Photo credit: @girlsking115/TikTok.

Lady praises boyfriend for caring for her

The video, posted by @girlsking115 on TikTok, showed a montage of credit alerts received from her boyfriend at various times.

She expressed her gratitude, marveling at his consistent efforts to support her financially, despite not being a millionaire.

"He's not a millionaire but he will always send me money. What did I do to deserve this kind of love?" she said.

Reactions as lady praises caring boyfriend

The video quickly went viral on TikTok, with viewers flocking to the comments section to shower the couple with praise.

Many commended the boyfriend's thoughtful nature, acknowledging that his actions spoke volumes about his love for his partner.

@blessingbassey9406 said:

"This is exactly the guy am dating now. He subs data for me every blessed day and he bought a handbag of 12k for me last week but I don't love him."

@Khidd_mela stated:

"Omo be like na here I suppose find soulmate cause my own even 50k she no de appreciate."

@DaddyofAsaba reacted:

"At least he’s giving from the little he had ,some gave all and never got love and loyalty in return."

@Steve Yoder reacted:

"What about the one that you actually do all this for everytime you have money ends up saying na Only she da struggle for the relationship just because you couldn't help her out today ??"

@Preetybaby added:

"God, please I want a caring and cheerful giver as my husband not just a millionaire and I will forever love and cherish him God."

See the post below:

