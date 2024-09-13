A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing how her father was brought back after 16 years of hustling abroad

In the video, she captured her mother in tears while beholding the casket of her beloved husband who lost his life

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to console the grieving family

A touching video shared online captured the moment a family was reunited with their loved one, 16 years after he left Nigeria to seek a better life abroad.

Tragically, the reunion was not a joyful one, as the father had passed away, and his body was returned home in a casket.

Emotional moment woman received husband's lifeless body Photo credit: @houseofnaya101/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman mourns husband who died abroad

The daughter, who posted the video on TikTok via her handle @houseofnaya101, revealed the emotional moment her mother was reunited with her husband's casket.

While sharing the clip, she prayed that nobody gets to see their loved ones return home in a casket.

In her words:

"How my dad came back after 16 years. May we never be brought back dead on the journey to hustle. Keep resting daddy. We love you."

The video captured her mother overcome with grief, tears streaming down her face as she bid farewell to her beloved husband.

As she looked at the casket, she bid a heartfelt goodbye to her late partner, asking him to rest well.

"My lovely husband. You are welcome. Rest in peace. London is crying. Nigeria is crying because of you. There is no problem. Go and rest," she said.

Reactions as man returns home in casket

The TikTok post sparked an outpouring of condolences from social media users, who offered words of comfort and support to the grieving family.

@My gurl said:

"My mom lost my brother 2020 my sister 2021 my dad 2022 till now she always looks up and say it’s well."

@Celestina stated:

"Never my portion. My dad will come back in good health. It's been 13 yrs already."

@kweendilish said:

"She looks broken. My mum acted strong for us and it destroyed her. I'm so sorry mummy, please try to cry it out."

@perpetual said:

"What she did is exactly how I want to welcome back my mom into a home she was rejected next month. I just want her to rest in peace."

@Chinedu Cynthia said:

"Believe me she's just trying to be strong because of her children. pls keep a close eye on her,she needs love and attention now more than ever."

@Jane reacted:

"Hyped him up to let him know he was home and the struggle is now over. She’s a strong woman."

@edodiamond0 added:

"I lost my husband 4 years ago am only acting strong bcuz of my children but dip down in me I know some part of my body has left me some times I feel light in my body."

See the post below:

Man cries as dad returns in coffin

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man was heartbroken as his father was returned to Nigeria from Europe in a coffin.

The youth stormed the Murtala Muhammed International Airport to receive his deceased father's remains amid tears.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng