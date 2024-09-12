A Nigerian man who is a barber is trending online because of the amount of money he charges customers for a single haircut

The barber charges a lot of money and the amount charged for a haircut is different from the amount he takes for shaping the beards

According to the barber, he charges N19,000 for a haircut and then N4,000 separately for shaping a customer's beard

A Nigerian man who is a barber stirred reactions because of the amount of money he charges his customers.

A video trending online shows when a customer came to patronize the barber and he told him how much a service at the salon would cost.

The barber charges N23,000. Photo credit: TikTok/@mengeblendz.

The barber, Mengeblenz, who is based in Lagos, charges two separate amounts, one for the hair and the other for the beard.

While Mengeblenz takes N19,000 as a service charge for a haircut, he takes N4,000 separately for shaping the beards.

He rendered the service for a customer who visited his shop, and the man paid.

When he was done, the customer was highly satisfied with the value he got and he paid N23,000.

Reactions as Nigerian Barber charges N23,000

@Kingwise97 said:

"19k hair cut for my head wey no correct."

@BlakMaestro said:

"I still dey drag with my barber for 2k and you say yours is 25k… omoh."

@Symphony said:

"The cut is clean but e no reach to charge 19k."

@GENTLEBOI said:

"So people Dey pay 25k for hair cut? Wey I Dey think say 5k way I Dey spend too much wonderful."

@Frankieyale1805 said:

"If I give sir Kenny 19k e mean say nah one year haircut payment him don collect so."

@OLA said:

"I will gladly pay for this haircut when I visit home.Hiarcut here in California is $60 and they keep messing up with my hairline so badly."

