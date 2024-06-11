Kelvin Classic is a barber who is good in his craft and desires to take his brand to the next level, and is also a fan of Davido

He wishes to cut the hair of the Afrobeats singer but he has yet to get the opportunity and this spurred him to adopt an initiative

The idea has been well-received by fans of the singer who are constantly tagging him on social media to gain his attention

A barber, Kelvin Classic, has captured the hearts of many fans of singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, as he cuts free hair for them.

Kelvin Classic cuts a fan's hair and wishes to cut Davido's hair. Image credit: @kelvin.classic12

Source: Instagram

Kelvin desires to cut the hair of the Unavailable crooner and the perfect way to get his attention is to create awareness about his desire.

He placed a chair and a table beside a road where he has a pink cardboard that displays his handwork and intends to achieve.

So far, he is on Day 31 of his challenge and gets fans daily at his spot. He has also proven to be a skillful barber with the work he showcases.

His followers on Instagram are also helping him to tag the singer so that his videos can go viral.

Watch his video below:

How peeps reacted to Kelvin's video

Several Instagram users have reacted to the barber's video. Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions below:

@nifesimii_x:

"Make them sing Davido song first. Well done and I hope your wish comes through."

@o__gingah:

"As David dey find who he go open shop for. Make he see this one o."

@oluwa_dami_lola_aj:

"@o__gingah funny thing is, the guy doesn't want shop, he only said his dream is to barb Davido's hair."

@onome_adegoke_udezi:

"Wao, this is so touching. May your dreams come true. I pray Davido gets to see this o. God bless your hustles, dear."

@barbiehila:

"That white line na for wetin?"

@olaryeancahh:

"Does he braids? I don too defend Davido. I deserve am too."

@sari_supergal:

"Please what is this tailors chalk una dey use? Is it not supposed to be wiped off?"

@igwe_2012:

"Davido’s barber’s mood right now is angry."

Davido's barber flies to cut his hair

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido had invited his barber to Dubai for a haircut and it seemed the hairstylist used more than one day with the singer.

The barber, known as Snow Boi on TikTok, shared a video where he was cutting the singer's hair.

Fans took to the comment section to react to the post as they hailed Davido for being generous to people around him.

Source: Legit.ng