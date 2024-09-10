A Nigerian lady was happy that she was the one who washed her father's clothes as she discovered money in it

In a video, the lady showed the money she discovered in the pockets of the clothes while she was washing

Some of the money was wet so she put them outside to dry and she noted she would be glad to wash them again

A lady was happy when she finished washing her father's clothes because she found some goodies inside.

She posted a video showing the money she found while washing her father's clothes.

The lady said she found money in her father's pocket while washing his clothes. Photo credit: TikTok/@ur_99problem and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

In a video she posted, @ur_99problem was spotted waiting for the money to dry since they got wet.

There was no indication she was going to return the money to her father.

Many people reacted to the video after she shared it on TikTok, and it went viral.

Watch the video below:

Reaction as lady finds money from her father's pocket

@Mιɠԋƚყ_mayor said:

"The funniest part is that they never know they had the money in their pockets."

@igwenmachi said:

"The background song is accurate."

@BØBBŶ 4Ł¥F said:

"Make I no talk wetin Dey my mind because say nah my gender."

@Adeagbo Adedamola said:

"Na to buy land remain like this o."

@Victory said:

"The background song."

@SUGAR said:

"The background song. God really came through for you."

@Jesus Side Chick said:

"How much is iPhone 16 again."

@Ur_99problem Creator said:

"Don’t worry I go do give away soon."

@Official ~ Sam said:

"Was the background song necessary?"

@duhh..itzz me said:

"My sign to wash his clothes."

@Grace world said:

"This is my bro nd he even bribes me before washing his clothes."

@Marram said:

"Me when I wash my brother's clothes."

