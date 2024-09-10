A lady who relocated abroad three years ago has expressed her excitement after reuniting with her father

In a heartwarming video, the man arrived at the airport with a sweet smile on his face as he hugged his daughter and her husband

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to congratulate the young man

A sweet reunion took place at a UK airport, where a young lady was finally reunited with her father after a three-year separation.

The emotional moment was captured on video and shared on TikTok, where it quickly went viral.

Lady's reunion with dad after three years trends Photo credit: @theblessingalbright/TikTok.

Lady reunites with dad after 3 years

Theblessingalbright posted the heartwarming clip on the platform, showing the moment when her father arrived at the airport.

With a warm smile, he embraced his daughter and son-in-law, clearly overjoyed to be reunited with his loved ones.

However, in her caption, @theblessingalbright jokingly expressed jealousy, teasing her father for seemingly prioritising a hug with her husband over her.

"Finally brought my dad to the UK after three years of being apart. Not this man rushing to hug my husband instead of me. Exactly three years ago he was seeing me off to the airport. My joy is so full," she said.

Reactions as lady reunites with dad

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@Queen Inioluwa said:

"I will do this for my dad in Jesus name. That man deserve it."

@Amarachi 040 said:

"My mum will hug my first son and my husband first before others."

@shirley_w6 wrote:

"This is beautiful. I pray my children will celebrate this kind of joy."

@God's favour said:

"Me and my mum soon. God bless I will leave Nigeria and my mom will come for omugwo."

@ivanna commented:

"I will share this same testimony about my parents in Jesus name amen."

@Faridah | Travel & Lifestyle said:

"Is this his first time in the UK? Take our daddy all around London and spend quality time together."

@John Kamal reacted:

"Did your husband bring his family too? Dear men, wise up lmaoo. She will leave her husband and her family will support her actions."

@A.Adekunle added:

"Na d man spend d money now. Welcome jare popsy."

Source: Legit.ng