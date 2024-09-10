A mother living abroad got so emotional as her daughter finally got set to start her university education

In a video, the woman in the company of her husband and their children packed her bags and went with her to her apartment in school

It was a moment of tears for the mother who couldn't hide her emotions over her separation from her daughter

A heartwarming yet emotional scene unfolded as a mother bid farewell to her daughter, who embarked on a new chapter in her life by starting university.

The mother, accompanied by her husband and their children, ensured a memorable sendoff by helping their daughter settle into her school apartment.

Woman in tears as daughter leaves for school Photo credit: @eddified/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Mum cries as daughter starts university

Eddified shared a TikTok video, capturing the bittersweet moment and netizens encouraged her in the comments section.

The clip showed the family packing their daughter's bags, escorting her to the university hostel, and setting up her new space.

The video also captured the goodbye hugs they shared, with the mother struggling to contain her emotions.

In her caption, @eddified reflected on the importance of cherishing moments with loved ones, revealing the difference between daily school runs and leaving a child to live independently.

In her words:

"Dropping our senior madam at uni. See these our children, any single moment you spend with them, cherish it and create as much memories as you can. There is a difference between going to school and coming back home everyday and going to school and staying there. This was very emotional. She requested that I prepare special jollof rice for her."

Reactions trail video of emotional mum

Netizens on TikTok stormed the comments section to react to the touching clip.

@Mummy twins asked:

"Why am I crying now? Congratulations Abby."

@Aroody said:

"Is she going to give out some of those jollof or is for her alone and if it's her's won't they spoil?"

@Pearl Eleojo said:

"Money is good. May God bless you family and remember us all our here that wish for a good life."

@Youngbaddo said:

"The day wey sopi go go school ehhh, sure that everybody will cry,cause ehhh I too love that girl. Abeg make that day no come ooo."

@JanbyJoy said:

"Your husband is such an intentional dad. Well done dad and mom."

@preshybaby139 said:

"Omo when I went to school no body cry. Funny enough I’m the only child nothing like that in Nigeria."

@PsychNurse|Lifestyle creator said:

"See my crying and looking at my toddler already and mentally preparing my mind for this day. Congratulations mama."

@Ella_beauty reacted:

"I swear u guys are the best parents ever ur kids are happy cos go extra and intentional."

@Fortune said:

"The part where you all prayed for her reminds me of when I took my Sis to UNIBEN for the first time. I cried so bad that day. I didn’t want to leave her& I wasn’t even her mom.May God be with her."

@Sunmbo House commented:

"Money is good, god please put my husband in a great position which my kid will enjoy there self."

@little_angel.151 added:

"This was so me the first day I dropped my daughter off at Uni, it was sooo emotional, but now am strong, you will definitely miss her, but you will be fine."

See the post below:

Mum emotional as daughter becomes corps member

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartwarming video captured the emotional moment when a Nigerian mother saw her daughter in her NYSC uniform for the first time.

The mother, overwhelmed with gratitude, continuously praised God for allowing her to witness the significant milestone.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng