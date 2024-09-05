A Nigerian lady could not hide her tears after her man abruptly ended their relationship after a while of dating

In a video, she was seen destroying a photo frame of her and her partner which was made when they were dating

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their opinions about her experience

An emotional video has surfaced online, showing a young lady's anguish after her partner ended their relationship.

The clip captured the lady's uncontrollable tears and emotional distress as she wept over the end of her relationship.

Lady scatters photo frame of her and ex-lover Photo credit: @maitebaby8/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady destroys photo frame in sad clip

In the sad video, the lady known as @maitebaby8 on TikTok, was seen destroying a cherished photo frame of herself and her former partner.

The frame which was a reminder of their time together, was reduced to shattered fragments as she struggled to come to terms with the unexpected end of their relationship.

"I am heart broken," she cried in the video.

Reactions as lady's relationship ends abruptly

As the TikTok video went viral online, many users flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts on the lady's heart-wrenching experience.

Many offered words of encouragement and support, while others shared their similar experiences.

@Rozalyn58 said:

"How men de take break owner hearts self Blc nah me de always break men heart oooo."

@Ada(nne) said:

"Na today I know say I wicked. See the way I just dey smile."

@Judith wrote:

"If you cut the frame finish, package am come my side make I use am do firewood abeg gas don cost."

@Joy said:

"I don’t pray to go through this one more time cos I fit craze. Sorry girl."

@lancelot_benson said:

"U just made my day. My heart is always filled with joy anytime I see something like this."

@cherry said:

"This is what every relationship will face if una try oppress me again."

@Angry_Big_Girl said:

"I just cry finish. I dey edit the video, I go soon post am."

@Eagles Kitchen said:

"The way i smiled ehhh. Na this kin thing the sweet me. You chop shawarma abi u nor chop?"

@JULYCancerLeo added:

"Very demure. See as u dey carve am uhhun. I like dat forget guys 4 now oo. They would stress u and u be fyn gurl oo."

Source: Legit.ng