A Nigerian man has expressed surprise after he came across a long list of things a lady looking for help said she wants

In a trending video, the man displayed the list showing that the lady in question wants to set up a makeup business

According to the list, the lady calculated everything and said she would need to be helped with N9.6 million for the business

A Nigerian lady who seeking help to set up a makeup business has submitted a list of things she would need.

The list was shared on social media by a man the man who wanted to help the lady and was shocked due to the amount on it.

The hotel cleaner wants to open a makeup business with N9.6 million. Photo credit: TikTok/@mr_softzino12 and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

The lady who works in a hotel as a cleaner listed several things she would need to set up shop.

The video which was shared by @mr_softzino12 showed how the lady calculated each line item on the list and budgeted them.

In the end, she said she would need N9.6 million to set up the makeup shop. But the man who saw the list was shocked that someone would be needing N9.7 million from a helper.

Reactions as lady gives list to man who wants to help her

@Big Sam said:

"No be you say you wan help her open store."

@Ceejay said:

"You can just give her what you have and she keep looking for the money."

@Choice said:

"So? Isn’t she ambitious."

@sugargold15 said:

"Abeg I need the help. My own nor pass 1 million. Na chemist I wor open."

@Legacy to the world said:

"All I need is a camera and led 800 light for my photography."

@Lulu Queen said:

"Please just give me 430,000. I will make good use it."

Lady helps her father in his shop

Meanwhile, a video trending on social media shows how a Nigerian lady helps her father, who is a vulcaniser.

In the short video, the man stood and watched while his daughter attended to a customer who wanted air for his tyres.

According to the video, the lady regularly visits her father's workshop to give him a helping hand.

Source: Legit.ng