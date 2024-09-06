A Nigerian man has shared his experience after following his friend's advice to lodge at a cheaper hotel

In a video, he burst into laughter as he displayed the television in the room which was being controlled by a switch on the bedframe

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian corps member's funny encounter at a 'cheaper' hotel has gone viral on social media.

The young man, who had sought affordable accommodation during his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) clearance, was left in stitches upon discovering the unconventional setup of his room's television.

Man in stitches after booking 'cheaper' hotel Photo credit: @big_baron/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man displays TV switch in hotel room

In a video shared on TikTok by @big_baron, the corps member showed the unusual arrangement which he had never seen before.

A switch which was embedded in the bedframe controlled the TV when pressed, leaving him rolling with laughter.

He kept on laughing loudly as he demonstrated the switch's functionality while sitting on the bed.

"Your friend convinced you to stay at a cheaper hotel when you went for NYSC clearance. I don laugh tire," he captioned the video.

Reactions trail video of hotel room

The TikTok video sparked a flurry of reactions from users, who flooded the comments section with their thoughts.

@sir denco said:

"No be your friend convince you. Na your acct balance."

@Midnight blue said:

"They made it easier for u naa so u don’t have to stand up."

@HAWEEDAH said:

"I think is to make it easier for people, u don't have to get off bed before switching off the TV."

@Dopequeen commented:

"There’s this apartment in asaba it’s expensive but a switch is also installed for the tv close to the bed to make it easier so I don’t see anything wrong sha. But the video is funny."

@June reacted:

"I come dey fear for you oo make the bed no go shock you."

@nwezedeborah said:

"Bro that’s conventional creativity they don’t want to stress their customers."

@Rozy said:

"Switch on bed frame keee? Make e no shock you o."

@marshall_31_07_2019 stated:

"Enugu hotels go whine u buh no panic. Just exercise patience till morning."

@Call me SoSo added:

"The only problem is the socket being on the bed frame, but for the switch I like how close it is cos the tv dey another country who wan waka go on or off am, the remote fit no work."

