A Nigerian man who uses a special bike to hawk his snacks has gone viral on TikTok.

The man was spotted riding around on the bicycle, and people who saw him loved it.

The bike has steering as well as a covering like a car to shield the rider from the harsh sun.

The video of the bike was posted by @ari..money who appreciated the hawker for being creative.

He said the 'car' which has four wheels, does not use fun but is ridden as the man turns the pedals.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man hawks with special bicycle

@sunny fundz said:

"If I no see Lexus omo see next plan."

@daughter of God asked:

"You dey use style mock the guy?"

@McGeorge said:

"This's so innovative & commendable. It makes small businesses easier & descent. May God bless all your hustles good people of Nigeria. May you survive."

@BadGal012 said:

"I want GLK oh I nor want bicycle under roof."

@x Said:

"The is good. The guy that invented this,the sky shall be your first beginning."

@Omogoye said:

"Hello brother, please can you help me get this rider?"

@Ramson said:

"I need one oooh. How can I get one?"

@Zubby asked:

"Shey police nor go stop am for drivers license."

@user7844566801471 said:

"Pls where you buy this one? I like it ooo."

@ngclothingss said:

"Much better than buying fuel."

