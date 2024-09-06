A Nigerian man from Ebonyi state has shared his pain on social media over his family's situation in the village

According to him, community members deserted his house and refused to visit because they see them as 'ritualists'

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app had different things to say about the story

A heartbreaking story of isolation and stigma emerged from a rural village in Ebonyi state, Nigeria, where a family faced ostracism due to accusations of ritualism.

In a video, the family's compound stood deserted, showing the power of the unconfirmed rumours on the villagers.

Man reacts as villagers desert father's house

A touching video shared on TikTok by @tallest507, the victim's son, showed him lamenting over the situation his family was facing.

The clip showed a well-maintained compound with three beautifully lit houses, yet devoid of visitors.

The emotional son lamented that even the recent fuel price hike, which would normally draw people to their doorstep to charge their phones, had failed to bring anyone to their home.

Speaking on the reason behind it, he spoke about the "ritualist" tag that had been unfairly attached to his family.

"Even as fuel cost has increased, my village people have refused to come and charge their phones in our house because they are calling us ritualist," he said in the video.

Reactions as man calls out his villagers

The TikTok video sparked reactions from social media users, with many offering words of comfort and support.

@FIRSTBORN said:

"When my mom died they said I used her for ritual, God knows the best bro."

@SonofElejere said:

"Na this kind money I go make so that people go dey fear my family. Then don too look us down."

@DANNYADANNA reacted:

"Same thing here my mom died street people won k-I-ll us with names."

@Ckp said:

"Shuu who beg them to charge my guy chop life place investment then hold your ground well, congratulations."

@Stingy-Soul said:

"Enjoy your life bro. Even if you do ritual naah God support you make them too make them do ritual if it easy. More money blood."

@Honey said:

"There is a good reason why when people make it they move away from their village and surround themselves with rich people."

@King Solomon said:

"You dey mind them their yeye mindset if na me eeeh shaa I know what to do."

@Mrs Daramola reacted:

"Abeg I want this kind ritual for my husband. When person dey hustle them no know. When money land dem go call am ritual. God go Punish them."

@jessy_syle reacted:

"Have u tried telling some to com charge? One can't assume a house owner would want them to charge in their house."

@Min. Raph Dike added:

"That’s what I want from my own village people. Not mmadu tuo down they’ll be rushing like ant rushing sugar, they won’t go until the bottle of drink you bring out finish. They’ll still go & talk bad."

Nigerian man laments over life in village

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man who has been in the village all his life broke down in tears over his condition.

In a video, he cried out passionately to God and expressed his desire to leave the village for greener pastures.

