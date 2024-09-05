Lady Hails Her Father Who is Security Man As He Trains Two Children in University
- A Nigerian lady has praised her father who was able to train two children in a higher institution despite being a security man
- The lady just signed out of school after writing her final examination and she came online to celebrate
- After she shared her story, a lot of people went to her comment section to congratulate her and her family
A Nigerian lady is happy that she has signed out of school against all odds.
The lady said her father is a security man but he was still able to train her and her sibling in school.
As soon as she finished her final examination, the lady, @ooreofehair44 took to TokTik to celebrate her graduation.
She said her father was once belittled because his salary as a security man was small.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Her words:
"The security man who was once insulted for his low earnings now has two graduate children. Behold the father of the latest graduate."
Netizens join graduate to celebrate
@Oladipupo David said:
"I hope on doing something similar to this next year."
@She Just 10 said:
"May you not only be a graduate. Your certificate shall not be a waste in Jesus' name. The lord will provide good income for you to make him more proud."
@pweethytee said:
"Congratulations to him and congratulations to you and your sister for not letting people mock him."
@ALAGATOHCLASSIC said:
"Congratulations darling…,May God bless you guys with good jobs and May he live long to reap the fruits of his labor."
@Irawo said:
"Congratulations to you guys ..God will grant your Dad long life so that he can eat the fruit of his labour in good health and wealth."
@wunmmy said:
"Congratulations dear, God will make them greater than expected in Jesus name."
Lady makes first-class in mathematics
A Nigerian lady graduated from the University of Uyo Akwa Ibom state with a degree in mathematics.
Her story is trending online after she shared her degree certificate on X and people saw that she made a first-class.
Victoria Idobo said she was happy that her journey at UNIUYO ended with first-class honours in mathematics.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Israel Usulor (Human-Interest editor) Israel Usulor is a journalist who has 9 years of experience. He worked at The Prime Newspaper and has published articles in TheCable Newspaper. Israel graduated with distinction from Fidei Polytechnic (Mass Commun, 2016). Israel has interviewed Zannah Mustapha, the man who helped negotiate the release of Chibok Girls, and Kunle Adeyanju, who rode a bike from London to Lagos. He covered exclusive stories on Chef Dami during her Guinness World Records cookathon. Email: israel.usulor@corp.legit.ng.