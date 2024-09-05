A Nigerian lady has praised her father who was able to train two children in a higher institution despite being a security man

The lady just signed out of school after writing her final examination and she came online to celebrate

After she shared her story, a lot of people went to her comment section to congratulate her and her family

A Nigerian lady is happy that she has signed out of school against all odds.

The lady said her father is a security man but he was still able to train her and her sibling in school.

The lady said her father now has two graduates. Photo credit: TikTok/@ooreofehair44.

As soon as she finished her final examination, the lady, @ooreofehair44 took to TokTik to celebrate her graduation.

She said her father was once belittled because his salary as a security man was small.

Her words:

"The security man who was once insulted for his low earnings now has two graduate children. Behold the father of the latest graduate."

Netizens join graduate to celebrate

@Oladipupo David said:

"I hope on doing something similar to this next year."

@She Just 10 said:

"May you not only be a graduate. Your certificate shall not be a waste in Jesus' name. The lord will provide good income for you to make him more proud."

@pweethytee said:

"Congratulations to him and congratulations to you and your sister for not letting people mock him."

@ALAGATOHCLASSIC said:

"Congratulations darling…,May God bless you guys with good jobs and May he live long to reap the fruits of his labor."

@Irawo said:

"Congratulations to you guys ..God will grant your Dad long life so that he can eat the fruit of his labour in good health and wealth."

@wunmmy said:

"Congratulations dear, God will make them greater than expected in Jesus name."

