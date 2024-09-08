A Nigerian lady said she saw an apartment in Lagos with interesting features and she could not help but share the video

In a post she made on TikTok, the lady showed that the apartment has its toilet and its kitchen in the same place

The lady noted that the landlord was daring to have built the house and made the toilet and kitchen to be in one place

A lady who visited a friend in Lagos encountered one self-contained, which shocked her beyond words.

The lady shared a video on TikTok showing netizens the nature of the room and everyone who saw it had a good laugh.

The lady said the kitchen and toilet were in the same place. Photo credit: TikTok/@luxuryby_vickymama.

The apartment is located on Lagos Island, but the lady was amused when she saw how the owner built it.

In a video posted by Vicky Mama, it was seen that the kitchen, toilet and bathroom in the house were all in one place.

There was nothing separating the kitchen from the convenience, making it possible that water from the toilet could flow into the kitchen seamlessly.

She said:

"Omo! Went to a friend place and boom you saw this amazing roomself lols….island funny

Reactions as lady shares video of apartment she saw in Lagos

@Tonny Accessories said:

"People: are you inside kitchen or inside toilet. You: na collabo."

@Patrick Jacinta said:

"At least your food no go burn as you dey bath."

@Da GÓAT said:

"Just use Galvanized Square Steel and borrow some screws from aunt."

@SOFT said:

"Just imagine you’re living in this kind of apartment, and you met those people who say can I take a tour of your apartment."

@mayowaadebola said:

"And someone all in the name of desperation will rent that place. The value these landlords place on people is alarming."

Lady shares video of apartment she saw in Abuja

A Nigerian lady said she saw a building which was said to be going for N500,000 and she decided to check it out.

She said the apartment is located in Karsana Abuja, and the owner is charging N500,000 as rent per annum.

When she got there, she discovered the apartment was a security house which is carved out within the compound.

